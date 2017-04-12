Woodland Police have five suspects in custody after they allegedly tried to steal nearly $3,000 worth of phones and other electronic equipment from the Verizon store, then tried to evade officers by doing 115 mph on the southbound freeway. WPD officers were dispatched to the store on Pacific Avenue at about 6:30 pm, when it was reported that five or six African-American males had conducted a “mob theft,” grabbing phones, tablets and Virtual Reality gear before running out of the store and jumping into a waiting car. As officers were arriving, they spotted the suspects heading south on Pacific Avenue, starting the pursuit. The chase went onto the southbound freeway, with the suspects’ SUV going as fast at 115 mph before a semi blocked the suspects near milepost 5 in Vancouver. The SUV was forced to stop, and that’s where the five suspects were arrested. They’re now being held on felony theft and felony eluding charges; names have not yet been released.