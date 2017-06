Authorities in Clark County now say that a Woodland man died in a rollover crash that took place on May 31st on Cedar Creek Road, in the north part of Clark County. The Clark County Medical Examiner says that Jeffrey Heafner, 38, of Woodland died in a crash that took place around 5:15 am on the morning of Wednesday, May 31st. The Sheriff’s Office says that Heafner wasn’t wearing a seat belt and he was ejected from the car when it went off of the road and rolled several times in a farm pasture. They say that the car rolled over Heafner after he was ejected, resulting in multiple blunt force injuries. The Sheriff’s Office speculates that speed was a factor in the crash, and it’s also noted that the car had been stolen out of Hood River. The crash investigation is continuing.