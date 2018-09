The Woodland School District is announcing a reconfiguration of the school district, moving to a “neighborhood school” model. Starting with the 2019-2020 school year, Woodland Primary School and Woodland Intermediate School will be grouped with the Yale School to serve grades K-through-4. Currently, Kindergarten and first-grade students attend Woodland Primary and grades 2-to-4 go to Woodland Intermediate. The District says that all of the buildings are currently exceeding capacity, except for the new high school. The Woodland School Board has been reviewing grade configurations over the past year, and eventually came to this plan. They say that this new reconfiguration will offer greater continuity for students, with fewer transition points. They’re putting a team together that will help develop transition plans, to assure that there’s a smooth changeover to this new configuration.