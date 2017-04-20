The Longview City Council has an extensive workshop planned for this evening, starting at 6 pm. City Manager Dave Campbell and city staff will start with an update on the current status of School Zone Safety Improvements around the city. They will discuss the work done to date, they will present a list of priority projects from the Longview School District, along with a list of pedestrian safety projects that are requested by citizens. The Council also plans to discuss memorials that are placed next to public rights of way after serious car crashes, looking at some proposed policies for dealing with those memorials. Other topics include a possible Local Improvement District in the area of Indian Creek Drive, and a review of sewer pump station electrical enclosures. Tonight’s meeting at the Longview City Hall is open to the public.