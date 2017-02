Woodland Police are now working to figure out how a credit card that had been issued to former Police Chief Phil Crochet is now being used for fraudulent purchases. A few minutes after noon yesterday, a report was filed with WPD, saying that the card issued to Crochet was used to make more than $7,000 in on-line purchases in Arizona. They say that more than $7,200 in purchases were made with an electronics company in Flagstaff on the 9th and the 12th of January. Crochet resigned from the Woodland Police Department on December 31st, after two years as the Chief. The investigation into these fraudulent purchases is just getting under way; no suspects have been named at this time.