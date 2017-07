State Troopers continue to investigate Saturday night’s fatal crash on I-5 in Chehalis, where a 23 year-old man from Doty was killed as he drove the wrong way on the northbound freeway. The collision happened a little after 11 pm on Saturday, at milepost 77 in Chehalis. They say that TJ Lee Sinnott of Doty was southbound in the center northbound lane when he collided with Chelsea Sigler, 24, of Clackamas. Sinnott died at the scene; Sigler and a passenger were taken to Centralia Providence Hospital for treatment.