The widow of the Longshoreman that was killed last Thursday morning at the Port of Longview is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies that own and operate the ship that was involved in the fatal mishap. Last Sunday, Megan Jacobs of Longview filed suit in U. S. District Court in Portland, naming two companies as plaintiffs. SE Harmony Corporation is the Taiwan-based owner of the ANSAC Splendor, while Bright Charter Shipping, Limited manages and operates the bulk carrier. Early last Thursday morning, Byron Jacobs, 34, was killed and Chief Mate Pingshan Li, 41, was fatally injured by a mooring line that snapped as the ANSAC Splendor was being moved from one loading location to another. It’s estimated that the line was moving at 700 feet per second when it hit Jacobs, Li and two other men. The suit alleges that the ship owners and operators moved the vessel without checking to see if the crew and the Longshoremen were out of harm’s way. The suit also claims that the owner and operator failing to provide proper and safe lines for shifting the vessel, and they failed to inspect the lines before trying to move the ship. The Coast Guard continues an investigation, with a goal of figuring out what happened, and to take steps to prevent a repeat incident.