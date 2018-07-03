The widow of the Longshoreman that was killed last Thursday morning at the Port of Longview is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies that own and operate the ship that was involved in the fatal mishap. Last Sunday, Megan Jacobs of Longview filed suit in U. S. District Court in Portland, naming two companies as plaintiffs. SE Harmony Corporation is the Taiwan-based owner of the ANSAC Splendor, while Bright Charter Shipping, Limited manages and operates the bulk carrier. Early last Thursday morning, Byron Jacobs, 34, was killed and Chief Mate Pingshan Li, 41, was fatally injured by a mooring line that snapped as the ANSAC Splendor was being moved from one loading location to another. It’s estimated that the line was moving at 700 feet per second when it hit Jacobs, Li and two other men. The suit alleges that the ship owners and operators moved the vessel without checking to see if the crew and the Longshoremen were out of harm’s way. The suit also claims that the owner and operator failing to provide proper and safe lines for shifting the vessel, and they failed to inspect the lines before trying to move the ship. The Coast Guard continues an investigation, with a goal of figuring out what happened, and to take steps to prevent a repeat incident.
Wrongful Death Suit
Posted on 3rd July 2018 at 08:07
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta