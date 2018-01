Oregon Senator Ron Wyden plans to be in Scappoose tomorrow, holding a Town Hall meeting at the High School. This is one of a series of five Town Halls that Wyden plans to hold this weekend, increasing the total number of those events to 871 over his career. Wyden has pledged to hold Town Halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties each year. Wyden says that these Town Halls are an essential piece of the ongoing conversation with constituents, calling the “best sense of the Oregon Way in arriving at common-sense solutions.” He says that he looks forward to hearing directly from Oregonians about their concerns and ideas. Tomorrow’s Town Hall will start at 3:30 pm at Scappoose High School.