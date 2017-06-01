Additional information is coming out about that house fire on Yelton Drive that we reported on yesterday morning. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue now reports that an elderly female resident of the house went to St. John Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, while four pets died in the blaze. At 4:11 yesterday morning, another one of the three adults that were in the house says that they were awakened by an explosion, and then she saw heavy fire on one side of the house. The woman and her elderly mother escaped the house, while the husband arrived home from work later on. Firefighters say that multiple cars were ablaze next to the house, and heavy smoke was coming from the house itself. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire put out, and the bodies of three cats and a dog were removed. The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing, food, clothing and other support as needed. Three vehicles, a motorcycle and a shed were also lost in the fire, with the total loss estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.