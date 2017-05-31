Fire investigators are checking over a house fire that was reported at a home in the 100 block of Yelton Drive. The woman living in the home called 911 at about 4:10 this morning, saying that her house was on fire. A neighbor also called, saying that they had heard an explosion. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to the house, along with a unit from Longview Fire. Fire officials say that the house was about 75 percent involved in the fire when they rolled up. At this time, it’s being reported that the occupants of the house were able to safely escape the fire, though an ambulance was called to the home to help one of those people. The fire was declared out shortly after 5 am. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, nor is there a damage estimate. The Red Cross is being called in to assist three adults that were displaced.