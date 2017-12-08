The Longview City Council is moving ahead with zoning code changes that are an attempt to increase multi-family housing development in the city. Council member and local realtor Mike Wallin says that these code charges are a good thing for the city, and that more changes are coming. Under the changes that were approved last night, the number of living units allowed per acre will be increased. The R-2 zone density moves from 18 units to 30 units per acre, while there would be no maximum density in the R-3 and R-4 zones. Parking rules are also changed; developments with three or more units would be allowed have one-point-five parking spaces for each unit of two or more bedrooms, down from the previous rule of one space for each bedroom. It’s hoped that the easing of these requirements will help to spur development of multi-family housing in more areas of the city. City officials say that a similar review of codes in the R-1 zones of the city are planned for the near future.